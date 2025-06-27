Guardians' Carlos Santana: Taking seat Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Santana is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Cardinals
Santana will yield to Kyle Manzardo at first base Friday, ending Santana's three-game start streak. The veteran first baseman is 13-for-77 (.169) with a pair of home runs in June.
