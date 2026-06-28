Guardians' Chase DeLauter: Back from IL on Sunday

The Guardians reinstated DeLauter (rib) from the 10-day injured list Sunday.

Cleveland optioned outfielder Petey Halpin to Triple-A Columbus to open up a spot on the active roster for DeLauter, who was given the green light to return from the IL after experiencing no setbacks in his recovery from a right rib cage fracture while taking on-field batting practice Saturday. Since he missed only two weeks with the injury, DeLauter should be ready to handle an everyday role right away while moving between right field and designated hitter.