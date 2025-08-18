default-cbs-image
DeLauter (wrist) is executing baseball activities following his July 23 surgery, MLB.com reports.

DeLauter underwent surgery to repair a fracture of his right hamate bone, which typically involves six-to-eight weeks of recovery post-surgery. There's a chance the 2022 first-round draft pick could return in time for games in early September.

