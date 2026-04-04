DeLauter went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and three RBI in Friday's 4-1 win over the Cubs.

DeLauter fouled a ball off of his foot Tuesday against the Dodgers and had been out of the lineup since, but he returned in a big way Friday. The 24-year-old drove in three of the four runs scored by the Guardians, with his biggest swing being a two-run home run to extend the Guardians' lead from one to three. It was DeLauter's fifth home run on the young season, tied for the most in MLB alongside Shea Langeliers.