Guardians' Chase DeLauter: Dealing with bruised rib cage

DeLauter exited Saturday's game against Detroit due to a right rib cage contusion, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

DeLauter suffered the injury when he crashed into the outfield wall while pursuing a batted ball in the top of the first inning. He initially remained in the contest but was pulled after grabbing at his side while running to first base on a single in the bottom of the frame. At this point, it's unclear how much additional time (if any) DeLauter will need to miss or if an IL stint is on the table.