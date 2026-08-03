Guardians' Chase DeLauter: Drives in three in win

DeLauter went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI, one run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

DeLauter added onto Cleveland's scoring with an RBI single in the third inning before collecting a two-run double and chipping in his seventh stolen base of the season in the fifth. The outfielder has reached base safely in 21 of his last 23 games while batting .303 with five long balls during that stretch. Through 95 games this season, DeLauter owns a .278/.347/.444 slash line.