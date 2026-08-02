Guardians' Chase DeLauter: Goes deep in loss

DeLauter went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 12-8 loss to the Diamondbacks.

DeLauter scored the game's first run before opening the eighth inning with a solo blast off Paul Sewald. While the 24-year-old posted a strong .857 OPS in 24 July contests, it marked his first homer in 14 games since the All-Star break. For the year, he's slashing .276/.345/.440 with 12 long balls, 52 RBI, 40 runs scored and six steals across 394 plate appearances in what continues to be a solid rookie campaign.