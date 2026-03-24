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DeLauter went 2-for-2 with two solo home runs and an additional run scored in Monday's spring game against Arizona.

DeLauter is putting the final touches on a strong training camp. The 24-year-old outfielder has hit safely in seven consecutive games and is slashing .459/.535/.838 over 14 spring games. He's expected to be the Guardians' primary right fielder.

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