Guardians' Chase DeLauter: Goes deep twice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeLauter went 2-for-2 with two solo home runs and an additional run scored in Monday's spring game against Arizona.
DeLauter is putting the final touches on a strong training camp. The 24-year-old outfielder has hit safely in seven consecutive games and is slashing .459/.535/.838 over 14 spring games. He's expected to be the Guardians' primary right fielder.
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