Guardians' Chase DeLauter: Knocks in two in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeLauter went 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBI in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Tampa Bay.
DeLauter's two-run single in the bottom of the fifth inning turned out to be the difference for the Guardians. He extended a hit streak to five games and is batting .357 (10-for-28) with six RBI over the last eight contests. The outfielder experienced peaks and valleys through March and April, but it's not surprising from a player getting his first extended look at MLB pitching. DeLauter enters May slashing .257/.345/.485 with five home runs, 18 RBI and 12 runs over 29 games.
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