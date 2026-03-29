DeLauter went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in a 6-5 extra-inning win over the Mariners on Saturday.

DeLauter looked like he could be stymied for the first time this season when he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts over his first four plate appearances. However, the eye-opening rookie saved his best for last, belting a two-run homer off All-Star reliever Andres Munoz in the 10th inning for what ended up being the decisive hit. DeLauter has now homered in the first three regular-season games of his career, and he's the early league leader with four home runs to go along with his .357/.357/1.214 slash line.