Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said that DeLauter (wrist), who is out of the lineup for Monday's contest against the Orioles, is "feeling a lot better" and will do some hitting pregame, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Vogt reiterated that he considers DeLauter's sprained right wrist a "day-to-day" situation that isn't going to force him to the injured list. Though Angel Martinez will get the nod in right field in the series opener, DeLauter could be back in the lineup Tuesday if he doesn't experience any setbacks following his workout Monday.