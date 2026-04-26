Guardians' Chase DeLauter: Not starting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeLauter is not in Cleveland's starting lineup against Toronto on Sunday.
DeLauter started the Guardians' previous five contests and collected four RBI while going 4-for-20 at the plate during that span. He'll begin Sunday on the bench with Toronto sending lefty Patrick Corbin to the mound. David Fry is making a start in right field in DeLauter's stead Sunday.
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