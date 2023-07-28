DeLauter has not played for High-A Lake County since July 18 due to a left ankle sprain, Prospects Live reports.

He had just returned to action after missing time with a fractured left foot, so it's a little troubling that he has another injury in that same area, especially since DeLauter has a large 6-foot-4, 235-pound frame and plays a physical brand of baseball. That said, he has not been placed on the injured list and has been extremely productive when healthy, slashing .406/.481/.667 with two home runs and five steals in 20 games including nine rehab games in the Arizona Complex League.