Guardians' Chase DeLauter: Perfect at plate Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeLauter went 4-for-4 with two doubles, one walk, two RBI and one run scored in Friday's 8-5 win over the Athletics.
DeLauter's bat is running hot -- he's hit safely in eight of his last nine games, going 14-for-32 (.438) in that span. He hasn't hit a home run during that stretch, but he has three doubles, a triple and eight RBI. On the year, the outfield prospect is batting .286 with an .896 OPS, five homers, 20 RBI, 13 runs scored, eight doubles, one triple and no stolen bases over his first 30 major-league games.
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