DeLauter went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.

DeLauter homered for a second consecutive game and is slashing .290/.410/.493 with three homers and 11 RBI over 83 plate appearances for the Clippers. His season debut was delayed by sports hernia surgery, but DeLauter was activated from the IL in late May and assigned to Columbus. He's reached base safely in all 19 games he's played at Triple-A while posting a 16.9 walk percentage and 12.0 strikeout rate. DeLauter has played both corner outfield spots for the Clippers in 2025 and could make his MLB debut soon for the Guardians, as they're right fielders rank 29th with a .541 OPS.