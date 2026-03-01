Guardians' Chase DeLauter: Returning to action Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeLauter (lower body) will bat second as the designated hitter in Sunday's split-squad game against the Rockies, SI.com reports.
DeLauter has been held out of spring action since being scratched from Wednesday's lineup due to a lower-body injury, but he's ready to rejoin the lineup after starting up his running program Saturday. The 24-year-old made his MLB debut in the playoffs last season and is the early favorite to open 2026 as the starter in center field.
More News
-
Guardians' Chase DeLauter: Running Saturday•
-
Guardians' Chase DeLauter: Scratched with lower-body injury•
-
Guardians' Chase DeLauter: Reps in center, right field•
-
Guardians' Chase DeLauter: Starting in center field in Game 2•
-
Guardians' Chase DeLauter: Included on wild-card roster•
-
Guardians' Chase DeLauter: Joins taxi squad ahead of playoffs•