DeLauter (lower body) will resume running Saturday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

DeLauter was a late scratch from Wednesday's contest with a lower-body injury, but after a few days of rest, he's been cleared to start up a running program. The Guardians are hopeful that he'll return to Cactus League action within the next few days, so his Opening Day availability doesn't seem to be in jeopardy.