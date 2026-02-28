Guardians' Chase DeLauter: Running Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeLauter (lower body) will resume running Saturday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
DeLauter was a late scratch from Wednesday's contest with a lower-body injury, but after a few days of rest, he's been cleared to start up a running program. The Guardians are hopeful that he'll return to Cactus League action within the next few days, so his Opening Day availability doesn't seem to be in jeopardy.
More News
-
Guardians' Chase DeLauter: Scratched with lower-body injury•
-
Guardians' Chase DeLauter: Reps in center, right field•
-
Guardians' Chase DeLauter: Starting in center field in Game 2•
-
Guardians' Chase DeLauter: Included on wild-card roster•
-
Guardians' Chase DeLauter: Joins taxi squad ahead of playoffs•
-
Guardians' Chase DeLauter: Takes live BP•