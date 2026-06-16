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Guardians' Chase DeLauter: Sitting again Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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DeLauter (ribs) isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers.

DeLauter will miss a second start following his collision with the outfield wall during Saturday's contest. Imaging revealed Tuesday that the rookie outfielder suffered bone bruising and a small fracture in his rib cage as a result of his encounter, per Zach Sweet of MLB.com. However, manager Stephen Vogt said that DeLauter could play through it depending on his pain tolerance. Steven Kwan, Stuart Fairchild and David Fry will start across the outfield Tuesday while DeLauter sits.

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