Guardians' Chase DeLauter: Sitting out against left-hander
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeLauter is absent from the lineup for Monday's game in St. Louis.
The left-handed-hitting DeLauter was in the lineup each of the last three times the Guardians faced a left-hander, but he'll take a seat Monday as the Cardinals send southpaw Matthew Liberatore to the bump. Angel Martinez will start in right field and bat second for Cleveland.
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