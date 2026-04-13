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DeLauter is absent from the lineup for Monday's game in St. Louis.

The left-handed-hitting DeLauter was in the lineup each of the last three times the Guardians faced a left-hander, but he'll take a seat Monday as the Cardinals send southpaw Matthew Liberatore to the bump. Angel Martinez will start in right field and bat second for Cleveland.

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