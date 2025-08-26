DeLauter (wrist) recently advanced to taking live batting practice at the Guardians' spring facility in Arizona, SI.com reports.

DeLauter underwent surgery July 23 to address a hamate fracture in his right wrist and appears to have progressed as anticipated in his recovery from the procedure. Facing live pitching likely represents one of the final checkpoints DeLauter will need to hit in his recovery before he gets cleared to play in games at the Guardians' spring complex or at a lower-level affiliate. He appears on track to return from Triple-A Columbus' 7-day injured list at some point in September.