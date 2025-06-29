DeLauter has built up to playing at least five games per week, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

DeLauter opened the season on the injured list while recovering from core muscle surgery in March. He made his 2025 debut for Triple-A Columbus in early May, but early soreness caused the organization to manage his workload. "I think -- really for the first time -- he's now at a point where he's been able to play and absorb the volume of playing five or so days a week and not have it impacted negatively and impact his recovery," club president Chris Antonetti said Saturday. The Guardians' offense has gone into a slumber, sitting last in MLB this month in runs per game (2.87), batting average (.208), on-base percentage (.274) and slugging (.329), so the 23-year-old may get his chance to help the big-league club sooner rather than later. DeLauter is currently riding a 26-game on-base streak, during which he's posted a .309/.426/.543 slash line with 11 extra-base hits, 17 RBI and 21 runs.