Ingle (hip) went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Sunday in his return to the Triple-A Columbus lineup after being activated from the 7-day injured list.

Ingle operated as the designated hitter for Columbus in his first game action since April 22, but he should resume catching on a regular basis before long once his right hip injury is further in the rear-view mirror. The 24-year-old had gotten off to an excellent start to the season before landing on the shelf, going 13-for-33 (.394 average) with four home runs, 16 RBI and 14 runs in his first 15 games.