Cleveland activated Fry (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Friday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Fry is not in the starting lineup for Friday night's series opener against the Rays, but he'll be available off the Guardians' bench following a four-week absence to heal a left hamstring strain. The 27-year-old has slashed .250/.308/.429 with four homers and two steals across his first 42 major-league games this season.