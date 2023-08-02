Fry will start at first base and bat fifth in Wednesday's game at Houston.

Fry will be making his second consecutive start at first base while Josh Naylor (side) remains out of the lineup, but the Guardians could have room in the starting nine for both players once Naylor is back to 100 percent health. Naylor and Josh Bell had been sharing first base and designated hitter duties this season, but the Guardians now have a permanent opening in the lineup after trading Bell to the Marlins on Tuesday. In addition to first base, Fry has picked up starts at catcher, third base, left field and right field, so he'll have multiple pathways to regular playing time even if the Guardians choose to use to rotate a number of players at the DH spot rather than settling on a primary option.