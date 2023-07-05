Fry went 2-for-4 with a walk, one RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over Atlanta.

Fry knocked in a run for the third time over his last five games, with this one being the walk-off hit in the 10th inning. The 27-year-old is starting to push for more playing time -- he's been in the lineup for three of the last five games. For the season, he's batting .293 with a home run, six RBI, two steals and four runs scored over 44 plate appearances. His versatility allows him to cover multiple positions around the diamond.