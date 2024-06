Fry is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

After leaving Sunday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jays earlier due to elbow inflammation, Fry returned to the lineup as a designated hitter for both of the Guardians' first two games in Baltimore, going 2-for-8 with two doubles and an RBI. The Guardians haven't indicated that Fry is dealing with a setback with the elbow, so his absence from the lineup Wednesday is likely just a pre-planned maintenance day.