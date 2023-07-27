Fry went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Royals.

Fry's now hit three homers over his last eight games while going 8-for-24 (.333) with a 1.176 OPS in that span. Overall, the 27-year-old Fry is slashing an impressive .288/.342/.493 with four homers, 13 RBI, 10 runs scored and two steals across his first 79 plate appearances. While Bo Naylor will see the majority of reps behind the plate, Fry should be able to earn fairly regular at-bats thanks to his ability to play multiple infield and outfield positions.