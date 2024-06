Fry is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Blue Jays.

After making three straight starts -- one at catcher, two at DH -- Fry will take a seat Friday. Steven Kwan will DH and lead off while Austin Hedges catches and bats ninth. After batting .383 with seven homers in May, Fry has cooled off significantly in June, batting .208 without a home run in 52 plate appearances.