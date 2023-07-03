Fry went 0-for-4 with one RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 8-6 extra-inning win over the Cubs.

Fry knocked in a run on a fielder's choice and stole second in the fourth inning. The steal was his first at the major-league level. Fry provides cover at a number of defensive positions, but he isn't getting into the starting lineup frequently -- he's started in just seven of the 24 games he's played. Fry owns a .270/.308/.378 slash line with a home run, five RBI and four runs scored over 39 plate appearances.