Fry is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Though he appeared on track to move into an everyday role after Josh Naylor (oblique) was placed on the injured list Friday, Fry finds himself on the bench for the second game in a row following three consecutive starts at first base. Kole Calhoun will pick up the start at first base in place of Fry, whose move to the bench comes while he's gone 0-for-11 with a walk over his last five contests.