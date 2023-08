Cleveland placed Fry on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to August 5, with a sore hamstring, Joe Noga of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

This helps to explain why Fry has been absent from the Guardians' lineup since Friday. He'll now remain sidelined for at least another week. Ramon Laureano, claimed off waivers from the Athletics on Monday, will fill the vacant 26-man roster spot ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Blue Jays.