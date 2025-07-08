Fry went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 7-5 win over the Astros.

Fry provided insurance with a solo blast in the ninth inning, paving the way for Cleveland to snap a 10-game losing streak. He continues to be the designated hitter against left-handers, but Fry doesn't have a lock on that role. Since being reinstated from the 60-day injured list, he's batting .153 (9-for-59) with three home runs and five RBI over 26 games.