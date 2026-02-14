Fry will spend the first part of spring training mainly as a catcher, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Fry, who was limited to designated hitter and pinch hitting duties in 2025 following his recovery from Tommy John elbow surgery, will then move around the field for the final weeks of camp. In addition to catching, Fry can play both corner spots in the infield and outfield, giving manager Stephen Vogt flexibility when creating a lineup on any given day. He was an All Star in 2024, when he slashed .263/.356/.448 with 14 home runs and 51 RBI in 392 plate appearances over 122 games.