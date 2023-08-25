Fry (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on Friday.

Fry last appeared in a game Aug. 4, but he resumed baseball activities just over a week ago. The 27-year-old will likely get two or three games with Columbus as he works his way back from a left hamstring strain. Once he's cleared to return, he'll be available to provide an additional short-side platoon option at catcher, first base, right field or designated hitter. Considering the Guardians already have three catchers on the roster and have bolstered their outfield this month, first base is his most reasonable path to playing time, at least until Josh Naylor (oblique) returns.