Fry (illness) will serve as the Guardians' designated hitter and No. 8 batter in Monday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers.

Fry hadn't played in any spring games since March 3 due to an illness, but he'll still have plenty of time to get enough at-bats in during Cactus League play and keep himself prepared for the start of the regular season. The 28-year-old sits behind Bo Naylor and Austin Hedges on the depth chart at catcher, but Fry's ability to play first base as well as both corner-outfield spots could help him in his battle for one of the Guardians' available bench roles.