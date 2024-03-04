Fry has gone 3-for-13 with two extra-base hits, four RBI and five strikeouts over five Cactus League games.

Fry needs a strong spring, as he is in contention for a number of roles. A natural catcher, Fry could displace Austin Hedges from the backup role behind Bo Naylor (back). If that doesn't happen, Fry also offers coverage at first base and the corner outfield. He's unlikely to displace Josh Naylor at first base, but right field remains wide open for the Guardians. Fry had his first taste of major-league action in 2023, slashing .238/.319/.416 with four home runs, 15 RBI, 12 runs scored and two stolen bases over 113 plate appearances.