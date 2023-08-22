Fry (hamstring) resumed running at 85 percent effort and had started to take swings in the batting cage as of last Thursday, MLB.com reports.

Fry is on the mend from a left hamstring strain, an injury he sustained while playing first base and stretching for a throw in an Aug. 4 game against the White Sox. He could be ready to resume full sprinting and change-of-direction running at some point this week, but he'll probably require a brief minor-league rehab assignment before returning from the 10-day injured list. Once the righty-hitting Fry is activated, he could settle into the short of a platoon at catcher with Bo Naylor, at first base with Kole Calhoun or in right field with Will Brennan.