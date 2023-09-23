Clase (3-9) blew the save but picked up the win in Friday's 9-8 victory over the Orioles, giving up two runs on two hits in an inning of relief. He struck out one.

The right-hander had Baltimore down to its final strike in the top of the ninth inning before hitting Anthony Santander with a pitch, followed by a single, a wild pitch and a double. Fortunately for Clase, Cleveland had one more burst of offense left in it in the bottom of the frame. The closer leads the majors with 42 saves but also has an MLB-high 12 blown saves, with Colorado setup man Jake Bird being the only other reliever in double digits, and Clase's 3.18 ERA this year is nearly two runs higher than his 1.36 mark from 2022.