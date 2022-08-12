De Los Santos (3-0) struck out one and didn't allow a baserunner in two-thirds of an inning, earning the extra-inning win over the Tigers on Thursday.

De Los Santos took a blown save for allowing an inherited runner to score the tying run on a fielder's choice in the ninth inning, but the Guardians regained the lead in the top of the 10th. The right-hander had been charged with one run in each of his three previous appearances. He's filled a middle-relief role for much of his time in the majors this year, pitching to a 3.22 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 40:12 K:BB while adding a save and two holds through 36.1 innings.