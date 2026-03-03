Gaddis underwent an MRI due to mild forearm tightness, which came back negative, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Gaddis made his spring training debut this past Friday but came out of the appearance with an arm issue. He's been cleared of structural damage and will be reevaluated Thursday to determine his readiness to resume a throwing program. If healthy, Gaddis will be used in a setup role for the Guardians this season ahead of closer Cade Smith.