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Gaddis (forearm) will pitch in his second minor-league spring training game Tuesday, Guardians Prospective reports.

Gaddis will begin the 2026 season on the injured list due to right forearm tightness, but he continues to make promising strides in his recovery. If all goes according to plan, he could be looking at a minimum stay on the IL.

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