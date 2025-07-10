Guardians' Jhonkensy Noel: Back in minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Guardians optioned Noel to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.
Noel came up from Triple-A on Monday with Kyle Manzardo's move to the family medical emergency list, and the former will now head back to the minors following the latter's return. After turning a few heads with his impressive power in 2024, Noel has slashed just .140/.162/.215 with two home runs through 111 plate appearances in the big leagues this year.
