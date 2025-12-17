The Guardians designated Noel for assignment Wednesday.

The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Justin Bruihl. Noel has slugged 19 home runs across 351 plate appearances at the major-league level, but that's come with a .193/.242/.401 batting line, 32.8 percent strikeout rate and 4.8 percent walk rate. That said, he's just 24, and with his power potential, Noel should trade interest via trade or waivers.