Noel went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Royals.

In his fourth big-league game, Noel launched his second big-league homer, and it wasn't a cheap one -- the 22-year-old ripped a Cole Ragans slider down the left-field line in the fourth inning, and the ball left his bat at 115.4 mph. Per Mandy Bell of MLB.com, it was the hardest-hit home run by a Cleveland player since Statcast was introduced in 2015. Noel has started two of four games since his promotion, going 3-for-9 with a double in addition to the long balls, but the Guardians will find room for him in the lineup more often if he keeps displaying this kind of power.