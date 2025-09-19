Noel went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 3-1 win over Detroit.

Noel turned on a Tarik Skubal changeup in the fourth inning, sending the ball 411 feet into the seats in left field. It was the second homer this week for Big Christmas and third in 12 appearances since being recalled from the minors as part of the September roster expansion. Noel is part of a group that plays right field along with C.J. Kayfus and Nolan Jones.