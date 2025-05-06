Noel isn't in the lineup for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader versus Washington.
Noel entered Game 1 as a pinch hitter and went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored. He'll begin the nightcap on the bench as well while Nolan Jones starts in right field, batting sixth.
