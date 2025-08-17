The Guardians optioned Cantillo to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday.

Cleveland called up lefty reliever Tim Herrin to replace Cantillo on the active roster, but the Guardians will likely wait until Cantillo's next turn in the rotation comes up during the upcoming week before announcing a new fifth starter. Cantillo owns a respectable 3.93 ERA over 66.1 innings in the majors this season, but he had issued at least four walks in three of his five starts since the All-Star break. The Guardians may want the young lefty to iron out his control at Triple-A before giving him another look in the big-league rotation.