Cantillo did not factor in the decision during Sunday's loss to Minnesota. He allowed a run on four hits and two walks over 4.1 innings while striking out five.

Cantillo gave up his lone run in the third inning. He loaded the bases in the fifth but was not charged with any runs after Erik Sabrowski cleaned up the mess. Cantillo has given up fewer than two runs in six consecutive outings; during that span, he's produced an impressive 1.32 ERA across 34 frames. However, he's also walked 12 batters during that time and has issued 28 free passes in his last 12 starts. Cantillo owns a 3.21 ERA with a 100:42 K:BB through 89.2 innings this season. He's expected to make his final start of the regular season next weekend at home against the Rangers.