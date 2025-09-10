Cantillo (5-3) got the win over the Royals on Tuesday after tossing eight scoreless frames while allowing just four hits and no walks. He struck out five.

Cantillo was phenomenal in what was just his third time reaching at least six innings pitched during his young career and the second time in his last three outings. Cantillo came back out for the ninth but was pulled after 92 pitches following a leadoff single by Kyle Isbel. Cantillo's velocity was notably up across the board, and he didn't issue a walk for the first time in his last seven outings. Over his last four major league starts, Cantillo owns a 1.09 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP. He lines up for a road start against the Tigers next week.