Means (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday followed by a rehab start for Triple-A Columbus on Friday, MLB.com reports.

Friday's outing will be the fifth rehab start for Means, who logged four innings and 58 pitches in his previous outing Sunday. His pitch count will bump up to 75 on Friday, after which the left-hander could rejoin Cleveland's staff. Presumably, Means would join the rotation, but the Guardians are moving to a six-man rotation this week that currently doesn't include Means, per Molly Burkhardt of MLB.com. Joey Cantillo will start Wednesday's series finale against Boston at Fenway Park, joining the existing five-man rotation. Of the six current starters, Slade Cecconi and Gavin Williams have already passed their career highs in innings pitched, while Logan Allen and Tanner Bibee are nearing theirs. That suggests Means could be a replacement for one of the starters at or past their previous career high in innings.